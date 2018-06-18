Former Mexico President Vicente Fox joins High Times board

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Justice report provides ammo for both Trump and his critics

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

A sheriff says at least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

Voters in a number of states will be deciding this year whether to change the redistricting process for congressional and state legislative seats, to make the process less partisan.

Redistricting changes headed to the ballot in several states

The Los Angeles Times says veteran journalist Norman Pearlstine has been named its new executive editor.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). Sandra Chica, center, wife of Pablo Villavicencio, stands speaks at a news conference outside federal immigration offices, Monday, June 18, 2018, in New York. Villavicencio was arrested June 1 while delivering pizza to Fort Ha...

Former Mexico President Vicente Fox, who calls himself a soldier in the global campaign to legalize marijuana, is joining the board of directors of cannabis publication High Times to advance his agenda.

(AP Photo/Mario Armas, File). File - In this July 18, 2013, file photo, Mexico's former president Vicente Fox speaks during a news conference on the first day of the U.S.-Mexico Symposium on Legalization and Medical Use of Cannabis in San Francisco del...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photo, trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit. In nearly a quarter-century since NAFTA was approved, a complex chain of automotive parts makers has sprung up on both...

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). File - In this Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, former Mexican President Mexico Vicente Fox speaks at the CATO Institute in Washington. Former Mexican President Vincente Fox calls himself a soldier in the global cam...

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Former Mexico President Vicente Fox, who calls himself a soldier in the global campaign to legalize marijuana, is joining the board of directors of venerable cannabis publication High Times to advance his agenda.

Speaking with The Associated Press about his views on cannabis and his new appointment, Fox said he foresees a day when a robust legal marketplace will produce new jobs and medicines while sharply reducing cartel violence in his home country.

He also sees pot being part of the North American Free Trade Agreement among Mexico, Canada and the U.S., where some 30 states are embracing legalized marijuana in some form.

Fox's appointment to the magazine's board points to the growing acceptance of the once-scorned industry. Earlier this year, former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, an Ohio Republican, reversed his long-held position against legalization and became an adviser to a cannabis company.

WHY GO LEGAL?

Reason one, Fox says, is freedom, "which is maybe the highest value that human beings have."

"I don't think that governments will ever have the capacity to impose behaviors, to impose conduct, to human beings. At the very end, prohibitions don't work. What works is your own free decision."

Then, it's history. "The war on drugs has been a total failure" since the days of former President Richard Nixon, Fox concludes.

Fox also cites the experience in Mexico, where tens of thousands of killings have been attributed to drug violence.

The trend toward legalization "is moving out of a crime activity, a criminal activity that causes death and blood on the streets, into a business, an industry, that is proving every day that it is sustainable," Fox says. "To me, marijuana, cannabis, it's only the first steps. At the very end, these principles that I spoke about apply to all drugs."

WHAT DO YOU HOPE TO ACHIEVE AT HIGH TIMES?

"Well, I am a soldier, in the sense of being an activist, working for this new future, working to break the paradigm," he says. "In short, joining together those who believe in this future."

THE LESSON OF MEXICO

Mexico has legalized medicinal marijuana, but Fox says regulations are needed to put the change into effect. With legalization spreading in the U.S., and Canada expected to broadly legalize cannabis later this year, Fox is eager to see Mexico follow suit.

"We have to come up to where the United States is," he says. "This is happening in several key states throughout the union, and also like other world nations are doing, like Holland, like Portugal, Uruguay, so Mexico has to be updated on this public policy."

If Mexico takes the next step to full legalization "one of the things that I'm absolutely convinced that will happen in Mexico is that we'll take away half of the money that cartels get from selling drugs in the United States, and that half of the money will reduce the amount of guns and ammunition bought by the cartels."

COULD MARIJUANA BECOME PART OF THE NORTH AMERICAN FREE TRADE AGREEMENT?

Yes, Fox says. Once it's a legal industry and a legal farming product, "it should form part of NAFTA," Fox says. "It's another product that can enhance our private sector, corporations, farmers, retailers ... so it should happen. We should promote it."

HOW CAN THE U.S. RECONCILE THE CONFLICT BETWEEN FEDERAL LAW, WHICH SEES POT AS ILLEGAL, AND STATE LAWS THAT PERMIT USE?

The only fix, Fox says, is to change policy at the federal level. However, "I'm not appealing to ... (President Donald) Trump because he never understands anything," Fox says.

Fox believes members of Congress should visit states where marijuana has been legalized.

"Go around California, visit Washington state, visit Colorado. Look at the successful stories ... Look at the amount of taxes that are being collected, look at the peaceful and harmonious way this new industry is being grown."

"We need ... Congress to pay attention to this." Fox says.

THE BLACK MARKET CONTINUES TO THRIVE IN CALIFORNIA, DESPITE LEGALIZATION. WHAT CAN BE DONE?

"The thing is, those criminals that used to have control of this industry in the United States are still there," Fox says.

"This is one more reason why in the long term I think that all drugs should be legalized. ... But we must educate people. We must educate consumers. We must prevent the wrong things from happening."

____

Michael R. Blood is a member of AP's marijuana beat team. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MichaelRBloodAP. Find complete AP marijuana coverage here: apnews.com/tag/LegalMarijuana.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.