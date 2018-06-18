Enjoy Barbecue And Live Music While Helping Food For Kids - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Enjoy Barbecue And Live Music While Helping Food For Kids

Posted: Updated:
Graphic. Graphic.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Here's your chance to enjoy live music and eat great barbecue while helping Food For Kids.

Join us at Oklahoma Joe's Pager Hall at 61st and Sheridan on July 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Live music will be provided by James Robert Webb. The first 500 people to donate $10 to the Food For Kids Backpack program will get a plate of Oklahoma Joe's BBQ!
There will also be a drawing for a chance to win a 10-person catered meal from Oklahoma Joe's Bar-B-Cue.

Thank you to the following sponsors:

Food For Kids
Oklahoma Joe's
I Heart Radio
Tulsa People

