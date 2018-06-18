Enjoy Barbecue And Live Music While Helping Food For Kids

Here's your chance to enjoy live music and eat great barbecue while helping Food For Kids.

Join us at Oklahoma Joe's Pager Hall at 61st and Sheridan on July 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Live music will be provided by James Robert Webb. The first 500 people to donate $10 to the Food For Kids Backpack program will get a plate of Oklahoma Joe's BBQ!

There will also be a drawing for a chance to win a 10-person catered meal from Oklahoma Joe's Bar-B-Cue.



Thank you to the following sponsors:

Food For Kids

Oklahoma Joe's

I Heart Radio

Tulsa People