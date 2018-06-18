Prosecutor: No charges in fatal shooting of unarmed man

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Justice report provides ammo for both Trump and his critics

Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives prior the launch of Soyuz MS-3 space ...

Thirty years after his historic testimony saying global warming is here and a problem, scientist James Hansen wishes he was wrong about climate change.

(AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel). James Hansen sits for a portrait in his home in New York on April 12, 2018. NASA’s top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening. In a...

James Hansen wishes he wasn't so right about global warming

Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Private investigator Jason Jensen holds a phenotype report at his office Friday, June 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Groups of private investigators in Utah and California have been emboldened by the arrest of the suspected Golden...

Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.

(AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File). FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pour...

Some Amazon company investors are siding with privacy and civil rights advocates who are urging the tech giant to halt a powerful face recognition tool used by police.

Politicians and advocates are flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border to visit immigration detention centers and turn up the pressure on the White House amid a growing uproar Monday over its policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

Voters in a number of states will be deciding this year whether to change the redistricting process for congressional and state legislative seats, to make the process less partisan.

Redistricting changes headed to the ballot in several states

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".

Widespread flooding in parts of northern Wisconsin blamed for at least one death.

(Carlton County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This photo provided by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office shows damage to Highway 23, southwest of Duluth, Minn., Sunday, June 17, 2018. Lines of thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wi...

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia prosecutor says no charges will be filed against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man after he ignored their commands and spun quickly toward them during a nighttime encounter.

Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman said at a news conference Monday that the officers followed the law in their encounter April 8 with 25-year-old Juan (Ju-AHN) Jones. He says the officers tried to resolve the incident as peacefully as they could.

The shooting took place in a wooded area after officers responded to a reported domestic assault.

Newman played surveillance and home security video that he said showed Jones assaulting a woman at a gas station, then driving to her home and trying to kick in her door.

Police previously released body camera footage of the shooting itself.

