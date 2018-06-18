Prosecutor clears 2 who killed Oklahoma restaurant shooter

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A prosecutor has cleared two people who fatally shot a man who wounded three after opening fire at an Oklahoma City restaurant.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater announced Monday that Juan Carlos Nazario and Bryan Whittle were justified in their actions and would not face charges. Neither could immediately be reached for comment.

Both men shot 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman on May 24 after authorities say he walked into Louie's On The Lake and started shooting. Tilghman wounded a woman and two girls. A fourth person fell and broke his arm in the ensuing chaos.

Authorities said Tilghman used a 9 millimeter handgun. A warrant showed police recovered 9 millimeter ammunition, notebook writings, a computer, a laptop and cellphones from his apartment.

Tilghman was certified as an armed security guard.

