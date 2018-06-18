Thief Sought By Owasso Police May Have Committed Similar Crime In Tulsa

Owasso police say they’re working with Tulsa investigators to find out if the same suspect was involved in thefts from two businesses.

Surveillance video was released of the suspect at Wash World Car Wash.

The video captured the moment a thief tried to pry open a coin changer at the car wash. When the attempt didn’t work, he grabbed a hammer and yanks it out of the wall.

The owners say the thief spend more than a half hour at the car wash on Sunday and did several thousand dollars in damage.

“$3,500 worth of damage and maybe got about 50 bucks,” said Rachel Harvick.

Harvick says she was at home when she got the call about the theft.

Her family owns the Wash World Car Wash. She says this is the second time it’s been broken into this year.

“It’s just so much time and effort, especially on Father’s Day,” she said. “My dad wakes up, that’s the first thing he hears, so we’re scrambling around trying to figure out what we need to do.”

Police say this crime may be connected to others in the Tulsa area.

Surveillance video from a Fiesta Mart shows a couple trying to break into another coin changer at a car wash. The man in this crime is also in a red truck and also dressed in a black cap and a tank top.

“It does, at least upon initial appearance, appear to be related,” said Owasso Police Department Deputy chief Jason Woodruff.

Harvick says it’s not about the money, but about doing the right thing and, hopefully, preventing other businesses from dealing with the same frustrations.

“For what you’re getting out of it, it’s not worth it,” stated Harvick. “So, if they would stop causing financial harm to small businesses, family-owned, it just takes a toll on everybody.”

Police say the suspect’s vehicle’s license plate is CNR314.

If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to call Owasso Police at (918)272-2244.