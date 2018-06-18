Man Taken To Hospital After Tulsa Shooting

One man was taken to the hospital after a Tulsa shooting Monday afternoon.

According to police, a man was shot an an unknown location, got in his car and drove away then crashed near Garrison Avenue and Woodrow Place.

Police said the man had one gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Police said they are trying to determine where the man was shot.

They are also talking with witnesses near where the man crashed his car.