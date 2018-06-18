Police identify gunman killed by bystander in Walmart lot

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Justice report provides ammo for both Trump and his critics

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

Tim Day has been identified as the armed suspect killed by a bystander Sunday in a Walmart parking lot in Washington state.

A Virginia prosecutor says no charges will be filed against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man after he ignored their commands and spun quickly toward them during a nighttime encounter.

Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

Former Mexico President Vicente Fox, who calls himself a soldier in the global campaign to legalize marijuana, is joining the board of directors of cannabis publication High Times to advance his agenda.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".

Politicians and advocates are flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border to visit immigration detention centers and turn up the pressure on the White House amid a growing uproar Monday over its policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

Politicians and advocates are flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border to visit immigration detention centers and turn up the pressure on the White House amid a growing uproar Monday over its policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) - Tim Day has been identified as the armed suspect killed by a bystander Sunday in a Walmart parking lot in Washington state, police said Monday.

Authorities say the string of crimes began earlier Sunday when the 44-year-old man from McCleary, Washington, is believed to have unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a family at a gas station in Olympia, which is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Seattle.

He fled after the attempt, according to police, and was later seen driving erratically before crashing into another vehicle in nearby Tumwater. A 16-year-old boy and another person were treated for minor injuries near the crash, but authorities didn't disclose if the injuries were from the crash or if they had been shot.

After crashing his car, Day "attempted to carjack at least two other vehicles, fired shots at the vehicles, and demanded owners abandon their cars," Tumwater police spokeswoman Laura Wohl said in a news release.

She said Day eventually carjacked a vehicle, which he drove to Walmart about a mile (1.6 kilometer) north of the crash. Police said he went inside, "fired at a locked ammunition display case, removed some ammunition and exited the store."

Day then tried to carjack another person and shot the driver twice when he did not comply, police said.

Two shoppers in the store who were legally carrying firearms ran to the parking lot after hearing the gunshots. Police say a 47-year-old man from Oakville, Washington, shot Day as he tried to carjack another driver.

Day died at the scene, police said.

The man from Oakville retrieved a first-aid kit from his car and provided aid to the driver who had been shot until medics arrived, police said. Officials said Monday that the driver remains in critical condition at a Seattle hospital.

