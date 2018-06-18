California lawmakers push diversity through film tax credit

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Justice report provides ammo for both Trump and his critics

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

A Virginia prosecutor says no charges will be filed against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man after he ignored their commands and spun quickly toward them during a nighttime encounter.

Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.

(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...

The Los Angeles Times says veteran journalist Norman Pearlstine has been named its new executive editor.

California lawmakers are trying to encourage better sexual harassment reporting and diverse hiring in the movie industry through the state's film tax credit program.

Politicians and advocates are flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border to visit immigration detention centers and turn up the pressure on the White House amid a growing uproar Monday over its policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

Former Mexico President Vicente Fox, who calls himself a soldier in the global campaign to legalize marijuana, is joining the board of directors of cannabis publication High Times to advance his agenda.

(AP Photo/Mario Armas, File). File - In this July 18, 2013, file photo, Mexico's former president Vicente Fox speaks during a news conference on the first day of the U.S.-Mexico Symposium on Legalization and Medical Use of Cannabis in San Francisco del...

By SOPHIA BOLLAG

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California lawmakers passed legislation Monday that puts more conditions on state film tax credits to encourage better sexual harassment reporting and diverse hiring amid revelations of misconduct and discrimination in the movie industry.

The legislation would require feature film and television projects that apply for the credits, which are assigned based on jobs created, to report diversity statistics to the state and designate people to handle misconduct claims.

The revised tax credit program, worth as much as $330 million a year, would also require applicants to submit their policy prohibiting harassment and retaliation. In addition, major studios would have to report whether they have diversity programs.

"If you don't have a program, you're going to have to report that you don't have a program," Democratic Assemblyman Ian Calderon, who helped craft the bill, told The Associated Press. "That doesn't look very good."

Assemblyman Rob Bonta and other members of the Asian Pacific Islander caucus pushed for the diversity reporting requirements. The Alameda Democrat cited the films "Ghost in the Shell" and "The Great Wall" that cast white actors in leading roles he said should have gone to Asian actors. He said the films were "hurtful" to the Asian Pacific Islander community.

"We wanted to be productive in our solution and provide some support in terms of encouraging diversity in Hollywood and we think this will do that," Bonta said of the change to the credit.

The bill was negotiated as part of the state budget. It was approved Monday by the Assembly and state Senate and now goes to Gov. Jerry Brown, who is expected to sign it. The new version of the program would start in 2020.

Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher of Yuba City, the only lawmaker to vote against the bill, said he didn't believe it would prevent sexual misconduct because projects would only have to show they have a policy and not prove that they enforce it.

He also said the state shouldn't single out the politically powerful industry for a tax break.

"I think it really misses Me Too," he said, referring to the global movement against sexual harassment sparked when dozens of women publicly accused movie producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, assault and harassment. He has denied the allegations.

To attract jobs and economic activity, more than 30 states give tax breaks to productions. California created its program in 2009 and it has been hailed for keeping productions in the state.

Feature films and television shows apply for the credit before they begin filming. The California Film Commission, the state agency that oversees the program, prioritizes the projects that will generate the most jobs.

HBO's "Westworld," for example, planned nearly 300 filming days in California and was approved for nearly $30 million in credits, contingent on meeting the targets in its application.

The film "A Wrinkle in Time" was slated to receive more than $18 million in credits.

The film commission assigns credits based on a production's "below the line" jobs, including set builders, makeup artists and extras - not the highest profile workers, such as starring actors and directors.

Applicants who receive the tax credit would help fund a program to train people from underrepresented communities to do "below the line" jobs on film sets.

The industry initially expressed reservations about some of the diversity reporting requirements but supported the bill's final version, Bonta said.

"The high level concept of wanting more diversity in film, there was always agreement on that," he said. "How we get there, how it becomes part of the film tax credit, was always a concern."

