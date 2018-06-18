Rally Opposing Immigration Policy Held Outside Senator Lankford's Office

The two civilians who stopped the shooter at Louie’s on the Lake last month were justified in using deadly force, according to Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater.More >>
The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education approved changing the names of two of its elementary schools at its meeting Monday evening.More >>
The City of Bixby says it will take legal action to prevent PSO's Wind Catcher project from going through their city. The council voted Monday to hire an attorney to argue before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission that it should deny PSO's application for pre-approval of the Wind Catcher Energy Project.More >>
