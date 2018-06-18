Family Of Man Shot After Running From OHP Is Speaking Out - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Family Of Man Shot After Running From OHP Is Speaking Out

TULSA, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is on administrative leave after a traffic stop turned into a chase that ended in a shooting over the weekend.

The family of the man shot by the trooper says the man is stable and able to talk, but is still in the hospital.

OHP says the trooper tried to pull Alfred Hill, Jr., over along Highway 169 for a suspected tag violation.

6/17/2018 Related Story:  OHP: Traffic Stop Leads To Foot Chase, Fight, Shooting In Tulsa

Investigators say Hill refused to stop, got off the highway at Admiral, and ditched the car.  They say a foot chase followed, which ended with shots fired by both Hill and the trooper.

Troopers say they found a gun and drugs, but Hill’s sister says her brother would never shoot at law enforcement.

“He’s a family man and he’s got kids.  Little kids, that he would rather be in their life.  So, if he ran, that was the reason why he ran,” she said.  “If he had a gun, it was not to have a wild west shootout with an officer, it was for his own safety in his own neighborhood.”

She also says her brother is afraid of law enforcement and that the family just wants him back home.

OHP says the trooper will stay on administrative leave until the investigation wraps up.

