Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Near Tahlequah

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash near Tahlequah.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Nick Cheater of Tahlequah crashed while riding on Briggs Flat Road near U.S. 62 about four miles east of Tahlequah just a little after 5:00 p.m.

Troopers say he was going too fast, didn’t negotiate a left-hand curve, and went into a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.