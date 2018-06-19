Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in space

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.

Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms of epilepsy.

Some fear changes to state laws as US weighs pot medicine

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

FILE - In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.

Smoking hits new low; about 14 percent of US adults light up

Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to the U.S. border in May 2018.

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States.

NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives prior the launch of Soyuz MS-3 spacecraft.

Thirty years after his historic testimony saying global warming is here and a problem, scientist James Hansen wishes he was wrong about climate change.

James Hansen sits for a portrait in his home in New York on April 12, 2018. NASA's top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening.

Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

Private investigator Jason Jensen holds a phenotype report at his office Friday, June 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City.

Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

Four new mountain lion kittens have been found by researchers studying the wild cats living in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing the city and its police department because officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation in January.

This undated mugshot released by the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion.

Investigators surround a vehicle after rapper XXXTentacion was shot on Monday, June 18, 2018, in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

This undated mugshot released by the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion.

By KELLI KENNEDY and TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Deputies were searching for suspects Tuesday after troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion was fatally shot in the driver's seat of a luxury electric sports car.

The 20-year-old rising star, who pronounced his stage name "Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN" and whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. He was shot earlier outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.

XXXTentacion had been at RIVA Motorsports checking out inventory when he was approached by two armed suspects as he prepared to drive off in a black BMW i8 at about 4 p.m., sheriff's public information officer Keyla Concepcion said.

At least one of them fired, and both suspects fled the scene in a dark SUV, Concepcion said.

A sheriff's office statement described the shooting as an apparent robbery attempt. No immediate arrests were made.

On Tuesday morning, workers continued building a 6-foot (2-meter) wall around the property of the newly built home where XXXTentacion lived in Parkland, which is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

Family members and friends were in the yard but declined comment.

Candles, a teddy bear and a large, signed sympathy card lined the front porch of the 5,957-square-foot (553-square-meter) home, which was purchased late last year for $1.4 million. Property records list the owners as Cleopatra Bernard, the singer's mother. Her name was tattooed across his chest.

Stephanie Martinez, a 29-year-old mother who lives in the neighborhood, was coming back from the pool with her kids when she heard three shots. She drove to the end of the street and saw the rapper's body in the car.

"He has his mouth open and his hand out. Two people went over and checked his pulse," said Martinez, who also saw blood. "It's just weird because he should've had security and stuff with him."

On Twitter, his peers expressed shock and sadness.

Kanye West said: "rest in peace ... I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing." Producer Diplo posted a photo of the two together and said, "Thanks for inspiring me." Travis Barker tweeted: "I'm at a loss for words... speechless #RIPXXXTentacion Loved collaborating with you. You were a true artist ..."

And J. Cole said, in part: "RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans."

The entertainer, who sported dreadlocks and facial tattoos, was a rising star. He notched a No. 1 album in March with his sophomore effort "?'' and had a top 10 hit with "Sad!" but was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.

XXXTentacion racked up huge streaming numbers - on Spotify, his "Sad!" had more than 270 million streams and was on its Top 50 chart this week in the United States and globally. He also has several songs that have been declared platinum, including "Changes," ''Roll in Peace" with fellow rapper Kodak Black and "Look at Me!"

In interview with XXL magazine, which named him an up-and-coming artist last year, the rapper cited Nirvana, the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur among his musical influences.

"Obviously, I'm one of the greatest of this generation, the upcoming generation, as far as artistry. ... And I say that humbly," he said in an interview with the outlet last year.

His brief career was mired in controversy. In 2016, he was arrested on charges including home invasion for a 2015 incident, and less than a month later was jailed on charges that he attacked his girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time. Later, he faced more charges including witness tampering.

Regarding a June 2017 attack at a San Diego concert, the following messages were posted on XXXTentacion's Twitter account: "security and venue set me up, I got sucker punched and knocked out, it is what it is."

A subsequent tweet said, "next time make sure you kill me so I can't talk (expletive)."

He was released from jail on house arrest late last year and released from house arrest earlier this year to allow him to tour.

Fan Wyatt Rubin, 21, rushed to the scene of his slaying Monday, playing the rapper's songs including "Jocelyn Flores" and "King" on the drive over.

"He was just maturing as a person and as an artist ... it couldn't have come at a worse time," Rubin said. "A lot of it was really beautiful music, progressive music."

In an interview this month with the Miami New Times, XXXTentacion described his upbringing, which included seeing his mother infrequently and being raised by friends, family and baby sitters. His mother bought him clothes, phones and other gifts. He said he used violence so she would engage with him.

"I used to beat kids at school just to get her to talk to me, yell at me," he said.

XXXTentacion was initially one of two artists Spotify removed from its promoted playlists in May in accordance with its new policy on hateful music and conduct. After backlash in the music industry, Spotify backpedaled and said it would no longer attempt to police conduct, restoring XXXTentacion to playlists (although it didn't do the same for R. Kelly).

While XXXTentacion made headlines for legal woes, he connected to millions of fans musically. Among topics he spoke about was depression; he addressed it in his music.

In one video on social media, he said: "If worse things come to worse, I (expletive) die a tragic death or some (expletive), and I'm not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceive my message and were able to make something of themselves."

He continued later: "I appreciate and love all of you and I believe in you all; do not let your depression make you, do not let your body define your soul, let your soul define your body. Your mind is limitless ... you are worth more than you can believe."

