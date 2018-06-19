120 Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three years

A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the pro

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

The Supreme Court's decision to avoid a definitive ruling about partisan gerrymandering shifts the focus to other states, most notably North Carolina.

Former Mexico President Vicente Fox, who calls himself a soldier in the global campaign to legalize marijuana, is joining the board of directors of cannabis publication High Times to advance his agenda.

Voters in a number of states will be deciding this year whether to change the redistricting process for congressional and state legislative seats, to make the process less partisan.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

The South Carolina city where almost half of all the slaves brought to the United States first set foot on American soil is ready to apologize for its role in the slave trade.

By ALICE YIN



LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A letter signed by 120 sexual abuse victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar on Tuesday urged Michigan State University's governing board to oust interim president John Engler, saying he had reinforced a "culture of abuse" at the school.

The women and girls issued their joint statement three days before the board of trustees' next meeting and after a week in which demands for Engler's resignation reached a fever pitch.

Engler, a former governor who took over on an interim basis in February after the previous president resigned amid fallout from the Nassar scandal, has resisted pressure to step down. Media outlets last week reported that he sent emails to another university official in April criticizing lawyers for Nassar's sexual assault victims and suggesting the first woman to go public with her accusations was probably getting a "kickback" from her attorney.

Among those who signed the letter are Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Aly Raisman, and Rachael Denhollander, a former gymnast who has been one of the most vocal critics of Engler.

In their lengthy written statement, the 120 "sister survivors" said they stand together against "character attacks" and that Engler "has only reinforced the culture of abuse at MSU." Current and future victims of sexual abuse "should know they can raise their voice without being characterized as pawns too foolish to know they are manipulated," they said.

"There is no debate: President Engler has failed miserably," they said in the letter. "Nothing at MSU - none of the mindsets that allowed Larry Nassar to abuse children for decades - have changed. Therefore, it is our position that MSU cannot move forward and become an institution of integrity and safety until John Engler is no longer president."

Two of the university's publicly-elected trustees, Democrats Brian Mossalam and Dianne Byrum, have called for the resignation of Engler, who served as the state's Republican governor from 1991 through 2002. A portion of the statement is directed at the six other trustees, four Republicans and two Democrats, asking them to "stand for what is right."

"Unfortunately, and with great regret, John Engler's tenure as interim president has continued the bleeding rather than stem it," Brian Mosallam said in a statement released Friday morning.

Trustees hired Engler after the former president, Lou Anna Simon, suddenly resigned in January in the wake of the Nassar scandal. Nassar himself was fired from Michigan State in 2016, two years after he was the subject of a sexual assault investigation.

Under Engler's tenure, Michigan State has agreed to a $500 million settlement with 332 women and girls who said they were sexually assaulted by Nassar, a former campus sports doctor who also worked with the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team. Nassar now is in prison. Of that, $75 million will cover future claims.

"We stood against our abuser. We stood against an abusive culture. Now we are asking you to stand against it too and lead MSU forward into real change," the letter said in its conclusion.

