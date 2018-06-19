123 Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in space

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

The Supreme Court's decision to avoid a definitive ruling about partisan gerrymandering shifts the focus to other states, most notably North Carolina.

Voters in a number of states will be deciding this year whether to change the redistricting process for congressional and state legislative seats, to make the process less partisan.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border "is a moral and humanitarian crisis.".

A West Point cadet who tweeted pictures of himself at graduation with the message 'communism will win' is out of the Army with an other-than-honorable discharge.

(Courtesy of Spenser Rapone via AP). In this May 2016 photo provided by Spenser Rapone, Rapone raises his left fist while displaying a sign inside his hat that reads "Communism will win," after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West...

Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...

Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

Democratic attorneys general are demanding that the Trump administration end a "zero tolerance" policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The rate of smoking among adults in the U.S. fell to about 14 percent in 2017, according to new data relea...

By ALICE YIN

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A letter signed by 123 sexual abuse victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar on Tuesday urged Michigan State University's governing board to oust interim president John Engler, saying he has reinforced a "culture of abuse" at the school.

The women and girls issued their joint statement three days before the board of trustees' next meeting and after a week in which demands for Engler's resignation reached a fever pitch.

Engler, who served as the state's Republican governor from 1991 through 2002, has resisted pressure to step down. He took over on an interim basis in February after the previous president resigned amid fallout from the Nassar scandal. Media outlets last week reported that he sent emails to another university official in April criticizing lawyers for Nassar's sexual assault victims and suggesting the first woman to go public with her accusations was probably getting a "kickback" from her attorney.

Among those who signed the letter are Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Aly Raisman, and Rachael Denhollander, a former gymnast who has been one of the most vocal critics of Engler.

In their lengthy written statement, the 120 "sister survivors" said they stand together against "character attacks" and that Engler "has only reinforced the culture of abuse at MSU." Current and future victims of sexual abuse "should know they can raise their voice without being characterized as pawns too foolish to know they are manipulated," they said.

"There is no debate: President Engler has failed miserably," they said in the letter. "Nothing at MSU - none of the mindsets that allowed Larry Nassar to abuse children for decades - have changed. Therefore, it is our position that MSU cannot move forward and become an institution of integrity and safety until John Engler is no longer president."

Two of the university's publicly elected trustees, Democrats Brian Mosallam and Dianne Byrum , have called for Engler to resign. A portion of the statement is directed at the six other trustees, four Republicans and two Democrats, asking them to "stand for what is right."

"I applaud the sister survivors' statement this morning," Mosallam said Tuesday. "MSU will not be able to heal until John Engler is gone from our campus. Bluster may work in Lansing, but this is East Lansing, and in this town, we treat each other with respect and dignity - especially survivors of sexual abuse."

Byrum also commended the survivors' statement and agreed Engler "is the wrong person to lead MSU forward."

The Associated Press has reached out seeking comment from Michigan State spokeswoman Emily Guerrant and trustees Melanie Foster, Brian Breslin, Mitch Lyons, Joel Ferguson, George Perles and Dan Kelly.

Trustees hired Engler after Lou Anna Simon resigned in January over the Nassar scandal. Nassar was fired from Michigan State in 2016, two years after he became the subject of a sexual assault investigation.

Under Engler's tenure, Michigan State has agreed to a $500 million settlement with 332 women and girls who said they were sexually assaulted by Nassar, a former campus sports doctor who also worked with the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team. Nassar now is in prison. Of that, $75 million will cover future claims.

"We stood against our abuser. We stood against an abusive culture. Now we are asking you to stand against it too and lead MSU forward into real change," the letter said in its conclusion.

___

Associated Press writer Dave Eggert in Lansing, Michigan, and AP sports writer Larry Lage in Ann Arbor, Michigan, contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show the board trustee's name is Brian Mosallam, not Mossallam.

___

For more stories on Larry Nassar and the fallout from his years of sexual abuse of young women and girls: https://apnews.com/tag/LarryNassar

