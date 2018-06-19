Tulsa Public Schools Board Approves Renaming 2 Elementary School - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Public Schools Board Approves Renaming 2 Elementary Schools

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education approved changing the names of two of its elementary schools at its meeting Monday evening.

Chouteau Elementary School in the 4100 block of West Cameron Street is now the "Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy" and Columbus Elementary School in the 10600 East 27th Street is now the "Dolores Huerta Elementary School."  The name changes will be effective July 1st.

6/18/2018 Related Story: Tulsa School Name Change Vote Set For Monday

The board moved to change the name of the two schools due to the original names ties to slavery.

Also Monday, the board voted to delay changing the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School in the 1900 block of South Cincinnati Avenue.  It comes over concern that changing Robert E. Lee Elementary to simply Lee Elementary, wasn't enough.

It's not clear when the board will make a decision about Lee Elementary.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.