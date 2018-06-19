Tulsa Public Schools Board Approves Renaming 2 Elementary Schools

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education approved changing the names of two of its elementary schools at its meeting Monday evening.

Chouteau Elementary School in the 4100 block of West Cameron Street is now the "Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy" and Columbus Elementary School in the 10600 East 27th Street is now the "Dolores Huerta Elementary School." The name changes will be effective July 1st.

The board moved to change the name of the two schools due to the original names ties to slavery.

Also Monday, the board voted to delay changing the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School in the 1900 block of South Cincinnati Avenue. It comes over concern that changing Robert E. Lee Elementary to simply Lee Elementary, wasn't enough.

It's not clear when the board will make a decision about Lee Elementary.