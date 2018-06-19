Governor Fallin Predicts Special Session If Medical Marijuana Pa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Governor Fallin Predicts Special Session If Medical Marijuana Passes

By: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she expects to call lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session if Oklahoma voters approve a state question next week to allow the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Fallin on Monday expressed reservations about State Question 788 and said the Legislature would need to establish a legal framework for regulating the use of medical marijuana if the measure passes.

Fallin says the state question is so loosely written that it "basically allows recreational marijuana in the state of Oklahoma." If approved by voters, the bill requires any application for a medical marijuana license to be signed by an Oklahoma board certified physician.

Earlier this year, the Oklahoma Legislature failed to pass a bill that would have set up regulations for medical marijuana.

