Four Sought After Tulsa Home Invasion Robbery

Police are looking for four men wanted for an early Tuesday home invasion and armed robbery.

Officers say shortly after 2 a.m., the robbers left the home in the 1300 block of North Joplin with a TV and some personal papers, including a birth certificate.

They say the four men came up to a bedroom window, which police say cracked open, because the victim's air conditioner unit wasn't working. Police say the men pointed their guns at a couple inside while two of the robbers kicked open the front door.

Police after getting inside, the men held up the couple's son, who begged them not to hurt his mother or stepfather.

"The stepson offered some property for the suspects to take in attempt that he wouldn't get harmed or his family wouldn't get harmed," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Brett Bilyeu.

Sgt. Bilyeu says the robbers were last seen driving away in either an SUV or van, heading east on East Oklahoma Street.