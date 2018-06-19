Sand Springs Police Chase Ends In Owasso - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Sand Springs Police Chase Ends In Owasso

Posted: Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Police are still looking for a man they say led them on a chase from Sand Springs to Owasso early Tuesday.

The chase started near the Sand Springs Walmart store on Highway 97 just after midnight, when police found a Mercury Cougar with tags that didn't match the car. 

Police say the driver sped off when they tried to stop the car. 

They say the driver went east on Highway 412, then north on Highway 169 into Owasso.  After leading police through several Owasso streets, the chase ended when the car went off an embankment, crashing into a fence on 129th East Avenue near East 66th Street North.

Police say the driver got out of the car and ran off.  They tried to use their K9 officer to find the man, but say the heat and the humidity stopped the search out of concern for the dog's safety.

