Sand Springs Police Chase Ends In Owasso

Police are still looking for a man they say led them on a chase from Sand Springs to Owasso early Tuesday. The chase started near the Sand Springs Walmart store on Highway 97 just after midnight, when police found a Mercury Cougar with tags that didn't match the car.More >>
Police are still looking for a man they say led them on a chase from Sand Springs to Owasso early Tuesday. The chase started near the Sand Springs Walmart store on Highway 97 just after midnight, when police found a Mercury Cougar with tags that didn't match the car.More >>
Police are looking for four men wanted for an early Tuesday home invasion and armed robbery.More >>
Police are looking for four men wanted for an early Tuesday home invasion and armed robbery.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on