Police: Wagoner Woman Shot In Knee - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Wagoner Woman Shot In Knee

Posted: Updated:
WAGONER, Oklahoma -

Police look for a man they say shot a woman in the knee inside her Wagoner apartment early Tuesday. 

Officers say the victim was shot at around 12:30 a.m. and was taken to a Tulsa hospital where police say she is expected to be OK.

Police say the unidentified man went to woman's apartment and fired one shot.  They say the man was last seen driving away in a black car.  Adding, the car was found a short time later, but the gun used in the shooting as well as the man were not with the car.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Wagoner Police at 918-485-5511.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.