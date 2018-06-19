Police: Wagoner Woman Shot In Knee

Police look for a man they say shot a woman in the knee inside her Wagoner apartment early Tuesday.

Officers say the victim was shot at around 12:30 a.m. and was taken to a Tulsa hospital where police say she is expected to be OK.

Police say the unidentified man went to woman's apartment and fired one shot. They say the man was last seen driving away in a black car. Adding, the car was found a short time later, but the gun used in the shooting as well as the man were not with the car.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Wagoner Police at 918-485-5511.