Muggy Tuesday With Isolated Showers Across Eastern Oklahoma

Warm and muggy today with increasing clouds during the morning hours. We should have some sun breaks this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and heat indices in the mid 90s. A few isolated showers and storms are expected to bubble up this afternoon mainly south of I-44. Highest chances will be across southeastern Oklahoma. These storms will fall apart during this evening as we lose daytime heating. Some heavy downpours, gusty winds & lightning will be our risks with today’s storms.

A storm system approaches tomorrow. In the morning, showers and storms will still mainly be up to our northwest near a surface boundary. We can’t rule out a few spotty showers in the morning but chances for rain and storms will increasing throughout the day. Scattered development will be possible in afternoon out ahead of the system. Stronger storms are expected to develop along a front being pushed through our area during the afternoon and evening. As the front moves southeast overnight, rain and storms will also shift southeast. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, producing damaging winds and small hail.

Behind the front, drier air will be moving in and taking away the awful the miserable humid conditions for a little while. The front will stall in southeastern Oklahoma on Thursday and rain chances will have to stay as well as humid conditions. Most of us will catch a break from rain and storms on Friday before a quick moving upper level wave slides across late Friday night through early Saturday morning. This will bring a thunderstorm complex into the area. The weather pattern looks to remain active through the weekend with more redevelopment Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.

