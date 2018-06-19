Muggy Tuesday With Isolated Showers Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Muggy Tuesday With Isolated Showers Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Warm and muggy today with increasing clouds during the morning hours. We should have some sun breaks this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and heat indices in the mid 90s. A few isolated showers and storms are expected to bubble up this afternoon mainly south of I-44. Highest chances will be across southeastern Oklahoma. These storms will fall apart during this evening as we lose daytime heating. Some heavy downpours, gusty winds & lightning will be our risks with today’s storms.

Interactive Radar

A storm system approaches tomorrow. In the morning, showers and storms will still mainly be up to our northwest near a surface boundary. We can’t rule out a few spotty showers in the morning but chances for rain and storms will increasing throughout the day. Scattered development will be possible in afternoon out ahead of the system. Stronger storms are expected to develop along a front being pushed through our area during the afternoon and evening. As the front moves southeast overnight, rain and storms will also shift southeast. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, producing damaging winds and small hail.

Weather Alerts

Behind the front, drier air will be moving in and taking away the awful the miserable humid conditions for a little while. The front will stall in southeastern Oklahoma on Thursday and rain chances will have to stay as well as humid conditions. Most of us will catch a break from rain and storms on Friday before a quick moving upper level wave slides across late Friday night through early Saturday morning. This will bring a thunderstorm complex into the area. The weather pattern looks to remain active through the weekend with more redevelopment Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.