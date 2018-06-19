Asian Drum Dancers Perform On 6 In The Morning

The Tulsa Library is hosting the 16th annual Asian American festival this weekend at the Martin Regional Library at 2601 South Garnett Road.

This year's theme is "Celebrating the Colorful Cultures of Asia." The festival runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is free to attend.

There will be a number of family-friendly activities and performances, including a group of Asian drum dancers who performed Tuesday on 6 In The Morning.