School district to improve bus safety after deadly crash

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey school district has moved to improve the safety of its buses following a crash last month that killed a student and a teacher.

The Paramus Board of Education approved several new safety measures Monday, including stricter background checks for drivers and the purchase of three-point seat belts for all buses.

The changes come in the wake of the deadly May 17 crash in Mount Olive.

Investigators say the crash was caused by bus driver Hudy Muldrow when he missed a turn then crossed three lanes of traffic on Interstate 80 to attempt an illegal U-turn. The bus collided with a dump truck, and the impact tore the bus apart.

His lawyer has said there is no evidence he was trying to turn onto the median.

