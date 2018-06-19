OHP Confirms Fatal Crop Duster Crash Outside Of Enid

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirm one person has been killed after a crop duster crashed outside the town of Enid, Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near State Highway 45 and Oakwood Road just north of Chisholm High School around 7:00 a.m. The crash did not involve the Vance Air Force Base, per the Enid News & Eagle.

Officials said the pilot was the only person on-board.

