OHP Identifies Pilot Killed In Crop Duster Crash Outside Of Enid

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person has been killed after a crop duster crashed outside the town of Enid, Tuesday morning.

According to OHP, the crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. near State Highway 45 and Garland Road. The plane struck a guideline wire and crashed to the ground in a field.

OHP says the plane was owned by Deterding Aerial Spraying and the pilot was the only person on-board. He has been identified as 52-year-old Rodney Sherry, of Olton, Texas.

