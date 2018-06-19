OU Board Of Regents Approves Pay Raise For Lincoln Riley

Only one year into his tenure and OU Head Football coach Lincoln Riley is getting a pay raise.The OU Board of Regents met Tuesday and approved Riley's extension worth $25 million over the next five years.

Riley signed a five-year contract in 2017 and currently makes $3.1 million a year as head coach. With the extension, Riley will make $5 million.

On top of a $200,000 annual raise, Riley's annual stay benefit in his contract is $500,000.

Raises for OU assistant football coaches are also up for review.

