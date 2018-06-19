OG&E Settlement Goes To Oklahoma Corporation Commission Vote

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is scheduled to vote on the proposed settlement in the Oklahoma Gas & Electric rate case. The settlement calls for a $64 million rate reduction and an $18.5 million tax refund.

OG&E customers will receive a one-time refund as a result of the federal corporation income tax cut. Residential OG&E customers will see an average approximate reduction of $18.71 on their July bills. Each subsequent month, the average savings for a standard residential customer will be approximately $4.44.

The hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 19.