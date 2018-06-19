Muskogee County Sheriff's Office Investigating After Inmate's De - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Muskogee County Sheriff's Office Investigating After Inmate's Death

Mug shot of Floyd Patterson III. [Muskogee County Sheriff's Office] Mug shot of Floyd Patterson III. [Muskogee County Sheriff's Office]
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the death of an inmate.

According to a news release, 35-year-old Floyd Patterson III of Muskogee died Monday, June 18, 2018, at St. Francis in Muskogee.

The sheriff’s office said Patterson was arrested by Muskogee Police the morning on Sunday, June 17, 2018, for public intoxication.

They said Patterson was in the jail until EMS transported him Monday to the hospital.

He died a short time later, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is a very active and ongoing investigation. Our prayers are with Mr. Patterson’s family and friends,” Sheriff Rob Frazier said.

The investigation is ongoing.

