Authorities say 1 man killed in Oklahoma crop duster crash

ENID, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say one man was killed when a small plane crashed in northwest Oklahoma.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and Enid Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg said the pilot of the crop dusting plane died in the crash about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Honigsberg said the plane crashed into a wheat field just northwest of Enid, 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

The man's name has not been released.

