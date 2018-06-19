Wagoner County Opens New Early Voting Location

Wagoner County voters have a new location to cast an early vote in the June 26 Primary Election. For the first time, Heritage United Methodist Church on 71st Street between Evans and Oneta Road will be open for early in-person voting.

"Heritage at BA voting center will make voting more convenient for over 20,000 Wagoner County voters that live within 7 miles of the church," said Election Board Secretary Samantha Call.

The Election Board Office at 208 North Lee will also be open for early voting. Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 21 and Friday, June 22 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23.

If you want to request an absentee ballot, you have until 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 20 to submit your request. That can now be done online: Oklahoma State Election Board.

On election day, regular polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.