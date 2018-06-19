Broken Arrow Man Sentenced In Murder Of Son's Mother

A Tulsa County judge sentenced a man to life in prison for his part in the murder of his son's mother.

A jury convicted Richard Spaulding of murdering Debra Morgan and recommended the life sentence.

Spaulding was accused of working with his fiancée, Sonia Weidenfelder, to kill Morgan.

Weidenfelder has already been convicted of murder and is serving a life sentence.