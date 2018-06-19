Lawmakers barred from child migrant facility in Florida

Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in space

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Parents who have used cannabis to treat severe epilepsy in their children are feeling more cautious than celebratory as the US government nears decision on drug made from marijuana plant.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this April 23, 2018, photo, Meagan Patrick kisses her daughter, Addelyn Patrick, 5, in the playroom at Realm of Caring in Colorado Springs, Colo. Addelyn was born with a brain malformation and suffers from multiple forms o...

Some fear changes to state laws as US weighs pot medicine

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.

Smoking by US adults hits another all-time low; about 14 percent smoke cigarettes.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The rate of smoking among adults in the U.S. fell to about 14 percent in 2017, according to new data relea...

Smoking hits new low; about 14 percent of US adults light up

'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border.

(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives prior the launch of Soyuz MS-3 space ...

Thirty years after his historic testimony saying global warming is here and a problem, scientist James Hansen wishes he was wrong about climate change.

(AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel). James Hansen sits for a portrait in his home in New York on April 12, 2018. NASA’s top climate scientist in 1988, Hansen warned the world on a record hot June day 30 years ago that global warming was here and worsening. In a...

James Hansen wishes he wasn't so right about global warming

Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Private investigator Jason Jensen holds a phenotype report at his office Friday, June 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Groups of private investigators in Utah and California have been emboldened by the arrest of the suspected Golden...

Investigators say DNA database can be goldmine for old cases

Four new mountain lion kittens have been found by researchers studying the wild cats living in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing the city and its police department because officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation in January.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Security guards stand outside a former Job Corps site that now houses child immigrants, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Homestead, Fla. It is not known if the children crossed the border as unaccompanied minors or were separated from...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Immigrant children play outside a former Job Corps site that now houses them, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Homestead, Fla. It is not known if the children crossed the border as unaccompanied minors or were separated from family me...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, right, and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, center, talks to the media after they were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson talks to the media during a news conference at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla. Nelson was denied access to the facility.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.

By JOSHUA REPLOGLE and BEN FOX

Associated Press

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson accused Trump administration officials of a "cover up" after officials denied him entry Tuesday to a detention center for migrant children in South Florida where he had hoped to survey living conditions.

Nelson and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, both Florida Democrats, went to the contractor-run Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children following reports it was receiving detained migrant children who had arrived in the country illegally.

Wasserman Schultz said the facility was being used for an estimated 1,000 children, aged 13 to 17, who arrived here as unaccompanied minors as well as children separated from their families at the border. She said two other facilities in South Florida were being used for younger children.

"It is an affront as the senior senator of this state that an agency head would tell me that I do not have entrance into a federally funded facility where the lives and health of children are at stake," Nelson said.

President Donald Trump's immigration policies have come under intense scrutiny following reports of the forced separation of migrant children from their parents. Democrats and some Republicans are urging an end to the practice at the U.S.-Mexico border. Thousands of children split from their families at the U.S. southern border are being held in government-run facilities.

Wasserman Schultz said her staff had spoken Tuesday with the Florida-based company, Comprehensive Health Services, contracted to run the facility. She said her staff was told the lawmakers would be "welcomed warmly and allowed into the facility."

But Nelson said Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Eric Hargan told him it would take two weeks for them to get access.

"I think what they're doing is a cover-up for the president," Nelson said.

Trump doesn't like the negative response he's received, even from fellow Republicans, Nelson said.

The Florida facility is overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Department spokesman Kenneth Wolfe said in an email Monday that it had reopened as "a temporary unaccompanied alien children program facility." He did not provide additional details.

Several dozen children could be seen Tuesday morning playing soccer outside the building behind a chain link fence, mostly talking and shouting to each other in Spanish. Some did cartwheel flips while running across the field.

Reporters were not allowed onto the property. Security officials would not let reporters near the facility or provide details on conditions inside.

Martin Levine, from the Miami suburb of West Kendall, came to the facility with a sign showing a Nazi guard pulling a child away from woman with a Jewish star, and saying "Nazis took children away. Trump inhumane."

Levine said he believed the policy to separate families was immoral.

"This is not a Democrat or Republican issue, because all of the former first ladies have found this policy despicable," Levine said.

Republican lawmakers from Miami-Dade County have condemned the policy of separating families crossing the U.S. border.

Florida's other senator, Republican Marco Rubio, said in a tweet Tuesday, "Let's change the law so we can hold families together while awaiting expedited hearings."

___

See AP's complete coverage of the debate over the Trump administration's policy of family separation at the border: https://apnews.com/tag/Immigration

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.