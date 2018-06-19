Arizona man sentenced to prison for cyberattack in Wisconsin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Arizona man sentenced to prison for cyberattack in Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • FDA backs off added sugar label for maple syrup, honey

    FDA backs off added sugar label for maple syrup, honey

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-06-20 13:05:58 GMT
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is backing off its plan to label pure natural products like maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.More >>
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is backing off its plan to label pure natural products like maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.More >>

  • Senator denied entry to see Florida child migrant facility

    Senator denied entry to see Florida child migrant facility

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-06-20 13:05:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.
    Florida lawmakers barred from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally.More >>
    Florida lawmakers barred from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally.More >>

  • Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters

    Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-06-20 13:05:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...
    MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age"...More >>
    MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age" shelters.More >>
    •   

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona man has been sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for his hacking conviction in a cyberattack three years ago that interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers in Madison, Wisconsin.

Randall Charles Tucker of Apache Junction also was ordered at his sentencing Monday to pay $69,000 in restitution.

The 23-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to intentionally damaging protected computers in the March 2015 attack in Madison.

He had been charged with hacking into municipal computer systems three years ago in two Phoenix suburbs, Chandler and Mesa, and attacking the Washington, D.C.-based News2Share site in December 2014. The charges stemming from the attacks in Arizona and on the news site were dropped as part of the plea deal.

The Madison attack temporarily disabled access to the city's website and caused internet-connected communication equipment used by emergency workers to become inaccessible or degraded, authorities said. The automatic dispatching system for emergency workers was crippled, and other emergency workers experienced problems in connecting to a 911 center.

Tucker later bragged about the attack on social media under his nickname "Bitcoin Baron."

The attack came three days after a white Madison police officer fatally shot Tony Robinson, a 19-year-old biracial man, during an altercation in an apartment building stairwell.

The shooting put the police department under intense scrutiny and sparked days of protests. The officer was eventually cleared of criminal wrongdoing.

Less than a week after the Madison hack, authorities say Tucker launched an attack on city websites in Mesa and Chandler that temporarily made them inaccessible to users.

He also was accused of attacking the Washington, D.C.-based News2Share site in late 2014 after it failed to run a video he had provided. The video's contents weren't publicly revealed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.