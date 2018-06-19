Tulsa Police Identify Man Killed While Sitting In His Car

A man shot and killed while sitting in his car Monday night has been identified by police. Kenneth Hardrict, 27, died in the 300 block of West 46th Place North June 18.

Police were called to the scene near 46th Street North and Osage Drive around 5 p.m.

They say Hardrict met up with a woman who was a school friend at a restaurant. When he was dropping her off at her house, someone ambushed him, shooting and killing him.

Investigators say the shooting is possibly gang-related and the victim has a history with Tulsa police.

Police have not made an arrest in his death. If you have any information about the murder, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.