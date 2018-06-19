Tulsa Police Identify Man Killed While Sitting In His Car - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Identify Man Killed While Sitting In His Car

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man shot and killed while sitting in his car Monday night has been identified by police. Kenneth Hardrict, 27, died in the 300 block of West 46th Place North June 18.

Police were called to the scene near 46th Street North and Osage Drive around 5 p.m. 

They say Hardrict met up with a woman who was a school friend at a restaurant. When he was dropping her off at her house, someone ambushed him, shooting and killing him.

6/18/2018 Related Story: Man Killed While Sitting In His Vehicle, Shot Multiple Times

Investigators say the shooting is possibly gang-related and the victim has a history with Tulsa police.

Police have not made an arrest in his death. If you have any information about the murder, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.