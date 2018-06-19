Business leaders speak out against child separation policy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Business leaders speak out against child separation policy

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Authorities: 3 dead in shooting outside a Walmart in Alabama

    Authorities: 3 dead in shooting outside a Walmart in Alabama

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-06-19 19:58:25 GMT
    Authorities: Gunman crashes vehicle outside a Walmart store in Alabama, opening fire and killing 2 women before taking own life.More >>
    Authorities: Gunman crashes vehicle outside a Walmart store in Alabama, opening fire and killing 2 women before taking own life.More >>

  • 4 new mountain lion kittens found in California mountains

    4 new mountain lion kittens found in California mountains

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-06-19 19:56:01 GMT
    Four new mountain lion kittens have been found by researchers studying the wild cats living in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains.More >>
    Four new mountain lion kittens have been found by researchers studying the wild cats living in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains.More >>

  • Immigrant kids seen held in fenced cages at border facility

    Immigrant kids seen held in fenced cages at border facility

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-06-19 19:58:20 GMT
    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...
    Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.More >>
    Hundreds of unaccompanied child immigrants arrested at the U.S. border are being held in metal cages at a family detention facility in McAllen, Texas.More >>
    •   

DETROIT (AP) - Business leaders are condemning the Trump administration's decision to separate children from parents who are accused of crossing the border illegally.

The Business Roundtable, a lobbying group that includes the CEOs of Walmart Inc., General Motors Co., Boeing Co. and Mastercard Inc., released a statement Tuesday urging the immediate end to the policy.

"This practice is cruel and contrary to American values," said Chuck Robbins, the chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems Inc. and the head of the Business Roundtable's immigration committee.

The group called for comprehensive immigration reform that protects DACA recipients who arrived in the U.S. as children. The group also doesn't want to curb legal immigration, which it says helps U.S. businesses.

The Business Roundtable joined several other companies, including Microsoft and Airbnb, who have spoken out against child separations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.