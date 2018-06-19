5 charged in 'smuggling scheme' after fatal crash in Texas

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in space

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Florida lawmakers were barred Tuesday from visiting a Miami-area facility housing children who entered the U.S. illegally and alone.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.

Ted Cruz initially defended the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policies, but has since staged an about-face and proposed his own bill ending immigrant family separation.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens to an answer to his question of Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray testify during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee to examine Ho...

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing the city and its police department because officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation in January.

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.

(Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...

(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...

Child welfare agencies in the U.S. make tough decisions daily to separate children from their parents, but they have options for minimizing the trauma that aren't being used in the family separations at the Mexican border.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

(David Caltabiano/KABB/WOAI via AP). In this image tweeted by David Caltabiano of KABB/WOAI, a heavily damaged SUV is seen on Texas Highway 85 in Big Wells, Texas, after crashing while carrying more than a dozen people fleeing from Border Patrol agents...

The FBI and multiple Washington-area police departments are looking for a still-unknown serial rapist they believe has committed at least six sexual assaults and could be responsible for many more.

(Courtesy of KABB/WOAI via AP). This frame grab from video provided by KABB/WOAI in San Antonio shows the scene on Texas Highway 85, where authorities say multiple people are dead and others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed, Sun...

By RYAN TARINELLI

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Five people have been charged in a "smuggling scheme" following the fatal crash of an SUV that was fleeing Border Patrol agents and sheriff's deputies in South Texas, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the western district of Texas said the charges were filed in connection to the Sunday crash that killed at least five people . Investigators have said the vehicle was carrying 14 people and traveling more than 100 mph when it lost control and overturned on Texas Highway 85 near Big Wells.

Most of the SUV's occupants were ejected.

The Border Patrol has said two other vehicles were traveling alongside the SUV earlier in the day, and that an agent suspected the vehicles were conducting a "smuggling event." The border agent stopped one of the vehicles, and another agent stopped a second one. Multiple people from both vehicles were arrested.

The third vehicle kept going when agents encountered it, and a sheriff's deputy took over the chase prior to the fatal crash, the border patrol said.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that nearly two dozen immigrants were involved in the smuggling scheme.

Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said Sunday that four victims were dead at the scene of the crash, while at least one other person died at a hospital. Most of the occupants in the SUV were believed in the country without legal permission. Boyd said the driver and one passenger were believed to be U.S. citizens.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over the treatment of immigrants at the southern U.S. border. The Trump administration has said tougher immigration policies - even separating children from their parents - are needed to deter immigrants from coming to the country illegally.

