Rogers County D.A. Wants Stabbing Suspect's Suspended Sentence Revoked

New developments involving a man accused of a stabbing two weeks ago.

The Rogers County District Attorney wants a judge to revoke Craig Kessinger’s 10-year suspended drug sentence after Kessinger got arrested for running from police at 150 miles per hour.

6/13/2018 Related Story: Stabbing Victim Frustrated Suspect Was Released, Still Not Charged

Kessinger is also being investigated for stabbing a man in the arm in Tulsa after the man tried to intervene in a domestic dispute.