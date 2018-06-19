Police Trying To ID Woman Accused Of Credit Card Theft, Charging - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Trying To ID Woman Accused Of Credit Card Theft, Charging Around $65,000

By: Reagan Ledbetter, News On 6
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are trying to find a woman accused of stealing multiple credit cards and running up tens of thousands of dollars in charges.

Detectives say the woman made her way into a downtown Tulsa business using a visitor badge and stole several credit cards.

“Just shocked.  You don’t expect that when you are at the office working,” said Amy Close, one of the theft victims.  “You think your things and your belongings are safe.”

Officers say the woman wasted no time making big purchases at Tulsa area stores.

“Shortly thereafter, when the victims discovered that their credit cards had been taken, they immediately started seeing charges rang up on their credit card statements and bank statements,” said Detective Matt Rose.

Over the course of about three days, the woman allegedly made about $65,000 worth of purchases in Tulsa, Owasso, and Claremore.

“She basically used these women’s cards for a several day shopping spree,” said Rose.

Security cameras at local stores caught the woman on video.

The credit card companies shut down the stolen cards from all three victims.

Close says this should be a wake-up call for all of us.

“Be aware of your surroundings, even if you are at work and you think everyone that is there is supposed to be there,” said Close.  “Lock up your belongings no matter where you are at.”

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman.  They are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Rose at (918)596-1220 or call Crime Stoppers.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
