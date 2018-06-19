Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect In Murder Of 80-Year-Old Man - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect In Murder Of 80-Year-Old Man

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police have made an arrest in the home invasion murder of 80-year-old Jim Rosenlieb.

Officers arrested Rick Davison on Tuesday at the Meadows Apartments.

Investigators say Davison broke into Rosenlieb’s home and shot and killed him during a struggle.

Homicide detectives say Davison had been working as a tree trimmer and worked at the Rosenlieb home in the days before the break-in.

They say they were also able to get several other suspected criminals off the streets for unrelated crimes during the investigation.

