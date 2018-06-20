Chicago teen eligible for parole next April in 2014 killing

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Towns...

The death of a Vietnamese man under hospitalization after falling ill in custody in Arizona is bringing new attention to conditions for jailed immigrants just as the Trump administration moves to detain more people as it separates parents from children.

(Arizona Department of Corrections/via AP). In this undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Huy Chi Tran. Tran died June 12, 2018 at Banner Medical Center in Casa Grande, Ariz., where he was sent June 5 from nearby Eloy D...

Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.

(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...

The U.S. Forest Service is proposing changes to sage grouse protections in six Western states by eliminating special designations for crucial habitat as well as keeping areas open for mining.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...

A group of scientists says China' decision to stop accepting plastic waste from other countries is causing plastic to stockpile around the globe, and wealthy countries need to find new solutions.

(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this April 30, 2014 photo, Julie Williams weeps at a vigil for her cousin, 14-year-old Endia Martin, in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-year-old in what started as a Facebook feud over a boy. ...

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago teenager who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another 14-year-old girl in a street fight in 2014 that escalated from a Facebook feud over a boy will be eligible for parole in April next year.

The teen, who turns 19 next month, struggled to hold back tears as she tried to read a statement during her sentencing hearing Wednesday. She eventually handed her handwritten statement to her attorney to read.

"Nothing I can say will mend your hearts," she acknowledged in her statement, addressing the family of her victim, Endia Martin. "I pray that one day you can find it in your hearts to forgive me."

The defendant hasn't been named because she was 14-years-old when the shooting occurred and was charged as a juvenile.

Endia's mother, Jonie Dukes, sat quietly in the courtroom with her husband throughout the hearing. In a statement read by the prosecutor, Dukes told Judge Stuart Katz about the day she walked into her daughter's hospital room and saw her daughter "not breathing." She wondered: "Where was the smile everybody was used to seeing? It wasn't there."

The teenage defendant was handed a mandatory sentence of at least five years in custody, and she can't be held beyond her 21st birthday. With the time she has already served, she will be eligible for parole next April and can't be held beyond July 2020.

The teen also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder in the wounding of Lanekia Reynolds, the girl she had intended to fight the day she killed Endia.

The case came to symbolize how the gun violence that plagues parts of Chicago passes from one generation to the next. The girl was given the firearm by an adult who knew the cost of gun violence as well as anyone: an uncle who has been in a wheelchair since he was shot in 2010.

"There is a cycle of violence that just perpetuates itself," said Eugene Roy, a retired police commander who oversaw the investigation of the shooting. "And unfortunately, what happened is not surprising."

Her uncle Donnell Flora, who is paraplegic, testified that when he learned his niece and Reynolds planned to fight, he grabbed a handgun, got onto a bus and made his way to the scene, which was outside of a home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the city's South Side.

Flora testified that he brought the gun to protect his niece and gave it to her with instructions to give it to her adult cousin, Vandetta Redwood, which he saw her do. But in the chaos of a crowd of a few dozen people that had gathered on the street, the freshman honor student raised the gun and opened fire. Reynolds and Martin, who were on the porch of a house, fled inside. As they did, one bullet grazed Reynolds' arm. Another found Endia Martin's back, killing her.

Flora was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the case and was sentenced to 100 years in prison. Redwood, meanwhile, was charged with handing the loaded gun to the teen, but she was acquitted.

"There are no excuses or rationalization for giving a child a gun to take to a ridiculous fight about a boy," Judge Thaddeus Wilson told Flora when he sentenced him in January. "Children in this city are dying by the hundreds because adults fail to and/or refuse to be adults."

During a recent phone interview from his prison in southern Illinois, Flora didn't make excuses for introducing a gun to a dispute between young girls. Choosing his words carefully so as not to endanger his appeal, he tried to explain his rationale.

"You have kids 12, 13, 14 with guns," he said. "It wasn't no grown-up who shot me, it was a kid."

Joel Brodsky, an attorney who represented Flora during his trial, said Flora just wanted to have a gun at the scene for his niece's protection.

"He really cared for his niece, didn't want any harm to come to her. ... And his testimony was he wanted the gun to be present in case somebody came at her with deadly force," Brodsky said.

Roy, the police commander who oversaw the investigation, isn't buying it.

"Here's a guy who's a paraplegic, his life has already been destroyed by gun violence, and what's he doing?" Roy asked. "He's encouraging gun violence that went to the next step: murder."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.