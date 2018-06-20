Convicted Creek County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Convicted Creek County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison

Posted: Updated:
Creek County jail photo of Shawn Sexton Creek County jail photo of Shawn Sexton
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Bristow man will spend more than 24 years in federal prison after shooting at police in Creek County in July 2017.

Twenty-six-year-old Shawn Sexton was sentenced to 289 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The US Attorney's Office says Sexton shot at multiple people, including police, as he drove between Slick and Bristow last July.

8/2/2017 Related Story: Man Facing Charges After Bristow Drive-By Shooting In July

Sexton was previously convicted on several assault and drug charges.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.