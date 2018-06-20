Convicted Creek County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison

A Bristow man will spend more than 24 years in federal prison after shooting at police in Creek County in July 2017.

Twenty-six-year-old Shawn Sexton was sentenced to 289 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The US Attorney's Office says Sexton shot at multiple people, including police, as he drove between Slick and Bristow last July.

Sexton was previously convicted on several assault and drug charges.