Apologetic Burglar Sought By Tulsa Police

Police need your help tracking down a man wanted in connection with a Tulsa business burglary on Wednesday, June 13th.

Investigators say Robert Merrill broke into Nu Roof and Construction and stole more than $5,000 in equipment, plus damages. Police say later that day, Merrill reportedly called the owner and confessed, saying he wanted to return the property, which he did.

He also told police he would turn himself in, but investigators say Merrill failed to do so and now they are looking for him.

If you know where he Robert Merrill is, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.