Hearing set for California parents accused of shackling kids

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail

Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant

President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in space

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

A civil rights group has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Chicago Police Department relies on an error-plagued database that names up to 195,000 people as gang members, including many who have never been in a gang.

California has sued the Trump administration more than half a dozen times over its immigration policies, so the state will find itself in an unusual position when it's forced to defend its own immigration moves in court.

(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge was to hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold fun...

Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.

(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, center and congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, right, were denied entry by security into the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Homestead, Fla.

AP Explains: US has split up families and detained children throughout its history.

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this March 30, 1942 file photo, Cpl. George Bushy, left, a member of the military guard which supervised the departure of 237 Japanese people for California, holds the youngest child of Shigeho Kitamoto, center, as she and he...

AP Explains: US has split up families throughout its history

Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.

(AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...

MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age" shelters.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...

(Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP). In this self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to th...

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing the city and its police department because officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation in January.

By AMY TAXIN and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Prosecutors were expected to begin making their case Wednesday against a Southern California couple suspected of starving and shackling their children in a case that drew worldwide headlines when the parents were arrested last winter.

David and Louise Turpin are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court in Riverside, where a judge will weigh whether authorities have amassed enough evidence for a trial.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse and other charges. They were arrested after their 17-year-old daughter jumped out of a window to escape the family's Perris, California, home in January and called 911.

They are being held on $12 million bail each.

Authorities said their home reeked of human waste and the evidence of starvation was obvious, with the oldest of 13 siblings weighing just 82 pounds. The children were shackled as punishment, denied food and toys and allowed to do little except write in journals, prosecutors have said.

They said the children were isolated from each other and locked in different rooms in small groups; they did not have access to televisions or radios but expressed themselves in the hundreds of journals that investigators seized from the home.

Most of the Turpin children were homeschooled but one of the older boys was allowed to attend classes at a local college. His mother would drive him there, stay outside in the hallway during the class and then take him back home as soon as the class ended, prosecutors said.

After they were freed from the home, the children, who ranged in age from 2 to 29, were immediately hospitalized and eventually released.

The current whereabouts of the children is unknown. A spokeswoman for the county's social services department declined to discuss the case.

Jack Osborn, an attorney appointed to represent the couple's seven adult children, said earlier this year they were "doing well." They have participated in music therapy programs, made crafts and world-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma held a special concert for them. They communicated with their younger siblings over Skype.

"They're happy, they are wanting to move forward, they do not want to dwell on the past and . they want their identity to be now and going forward the things they hope to do, the dreams they have. They do not want people to think of them only as a possible victim, but as young adults setting off on their lives," he told the Riverside Press-Enterprise newspaper in February.

Osborn did not respond to an email from The Associated Press this week.

Prosecutors are expected to call law enforcement officers to testify at Wednesday's hearing, but the children are not expected to take the stand.

David Turpin's attorney, David Macher, said he was "looking forward to the hearing," but declined to comment further. Louise Turpin's lawyer did not immediately respond to request for comment.

___

Taxin reported from Santa Ana.

