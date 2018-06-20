Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday Across Eastern Oklahoma

We’re looking at rain and storm chances today and for part of the weekend, possibly into early next week, as the upper air pattern resembles something more like early March than mid-June for the next few days. A closed type low will move across the central plains today and early Thursday helping to shove a front into the state later today and this evening. This front will eventually retrograde northward again Friday into Saturday as another short-wave trough approaches across the central plains. Additional storms are possible, even likely for some time late Friday night into Saturday morning along and north of this boundary. Where ever the boundary ends up Sunday, there will also be a chance for additional storms near this feature. It’s unclear if this will be across northeastern Oklahoma or southeastern Kansas by Sunday but our forecast will include a mention either way.

The mid-level ridge has basically split and is positioned across part of the southeastern U.S. into the Gulf of Mexico and another ridge center across the desert southwest. It appears the stronger westerlies aloft have moved slightly southward and will allow a stronger flow aloft to brush the central plains for the next few days.

This morning a decaying MCS will move from southwestern Kansas into northwestern Oklahoma. An outflow, already present, will move across our area this morning and may spark-off some scattered showers and storms around 10 to noon or so. Later this afternoon, the boundary will provide more storm chances from roughly 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and a few of these may become strong to severe weather damaging down bursts of wind and some hail. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will also be possible but the spotty coverage means not all locations will receive rainfall.

We’ll put a high of 86 on the big map today but we may have some rain-cooled 70s in a few spots by afternoon.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.