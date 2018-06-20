Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’re looking at rain and storm chances today and for part of the weekend, possibly into early next week, as the upper air pattern resembles something more like early March than mid-June for the next few days.  A closed type low will move across the central plains today and early Thursday helping to shove a front into the state later today and this evening.  This front will eventually retrograde northward again Friday into Saturday as another short-wave trough approaches across the central plains.  Additional storms are possible, even likely for some time late Friday night into Saturday morning along and north of this boundary.  Where ever the boundary ends up Sunday, there will also be a chance for additional storms near this feature.  It’s unclear if this will be across northeastern Oklahoma or southeastern Kansas by Sunday but our forecast will include a mention either way.

Interactive Radar

The mid-level ridge has basically split and is positioned across part of the southeastern U.S. into the Gulf of Mexico and another ridge center across the desert southwest.  It appears the stronger westerlies aloft have moved slightly southward and will allow a stronger flow aloft to brush the central plains for the next few days.  

Weather Alerts

This morning a decaying MCS will move from southwestern Kansas into northwestern Oklahoma.  An outflow, already present, will move across our area this morning and may spark-off some scattered showers and storms around 10 to noon or so.  Later this afternoon, the boundary will provide more storm chances from roughly 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and a few of these may become strong to severe weather damaging down bursts of wind and some hail.   Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will also be possible but the spotty coverage means not all locations will receive rainfall. 

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

We’ll put a high of 86 on the big map today but we may have some rain-cooled 70s in a few spots by afternoon. 

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.