Catholic Diocese Of Tulsa Warns Of Email Scam

Tulsa area priests are warning their congregations to be on the lookout for a new scam email, that could cost you hundreds of dollars.

News On 6 has learned at least one person has already fallen for the scam.

We report on a lot of new scams that are making the rounds every week. Most are from criminals who are trying to get your personal information or money, but this scam is one we haven't heard about before.

Tulsa priests say they were notified last week about a new series of emails, claiming Tulsa priests need help.

We're told a youth director in Tulsa fell for one of those emails and lost $400 on Monday, June 18th.

The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma posted a warning on its Facebook page about the scam, so hopefully no one else falls for it.

The emails ask for people to send money to help a priest in need. If you get one of those emails, delete and ignore it.

If you wonder if emails like that are true, you should call the church directly to verify the claims before sending any money.d