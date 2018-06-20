OHP: Tulsa Man Injured In Lincoln County Highway Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a Tulsa man is in an Oklahoma City hospital after he crashed his car into a pickup Tuesday afternoon on Highway 66 in Lincoln County.

The troopers report states 42-year-old Matthew Spruill was driving east in the town of Warwick when his 2014 Honda went left of center striking a westbound Chevy pickup, causing a fire.

The unidentified driver of the pickup died at the crash scene.

The OHP says the crash happened just before 3 p.m.