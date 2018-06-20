Tulsa Hit & Run Arrest

Police arrested a Tulsa woman after they say she hit an eldery woman with her car Tuesday and then led officers on a chase later in the day.

She is identified as 35-year-old Markeisha Green.

Police say they got a call from an apartment complex in the 2100 block of North Norwood Place about a woman who was hitting apartment windows and cars in the parking lot with a rod.

In their arrest report, officers say Green got in her car to try and leave the apartments, backed up and almost hit a elderly woman. That is when officers say Green "intentionally," drove her car at the same woman hitting her and then driving away.

Police say that incident was caught on the complex's surveillance cameras.

Police say several hours later, Green showed back up at the apartment complex. Officers tried to stop her when she backed up and again drove off.

Officers arrested Markeisha Green at a family member's house Tuesday evening. Green was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including hit and run, eluding and obstructing an officer.

Police say thee elderly woman who was struck by Green's car, is out of the hospital and back home, where she is recovering.