Police: Thieves Target Gum Ball Machines In Tulsa Store Burglary

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police believe they know who broke into a Tulsa Family Dollar store early Wednesday and made off with some merchandise.

Officers say someone called police at around 4 a.m. after finding the front door window broken.

The store located in the 800 block of North Sheridan just north of I-244.

Police say surveillance video from the store shows two men, one of which was riding a bicycle, breaking the front door glass with a sledge hammer and unlocking the door. 

Officers say the video shows the pair stealing some  gum ball machines.  Those gum ball machines were found broken open behind the store. 

Police say the pair then re-enter the store, stealing some Bluetooth speakers and candy before eventually running off.

