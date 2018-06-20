Video: Claremore Dog Loves To Help

Cute video of a determined Claremore dog who is working to earn her keep.

"Ok everybody, this Abby, she wants to help me carry in the groceries," said Christi Dorsey.

Christi says she never has to carry in all her groceries into the house because she always has the help of her eight and a half year-old Boston Terrier, Abby.

Christi Dorsey: "Wait, take it. OK. Take it in the house, take it in the house. Good girl."

Christi says Abby loves to carry in groceries, so she always finds a light bag, ties it up and gives to to Abby to take in. She says Abby is always so proud of herself for her efforts.

Abby is seen giving Christi a high five at the end of the video.