Motorcycle, Semi Collide On Tulsa Highway

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A motorcycle rider escaped with minor injuries after troopers said he was cut off by a semi truck Wednesday morning.

The exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 244 on Sheridan was closed after the semi truck and motorcycle collided. Tulsa fire crews worked to clear the wreck.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the semi was taking the Sheridan exit and didn't see the motorcyclist behind him. The motorcyclist told troopers he didn't have enough time to get out of the way and clipped the semi's back bumper.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle could be seen on its side on the shoulder of the highway.

The wife of the motorcyclist said her husband is OK and is being treated in the back of an ambulance. He's shaken and a little bruised up, she said.

The victim's wife told Sawyer Buccy: "Just tell everyone to watch out for motorcycles when they're driving; my husband was cut off."

The rider was wearing a helmet and safety gear, troopers said.

Troopers are still investigating the incident.

