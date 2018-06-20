Weber's Root Beer Celebrates 85th Anniversary

Weber's Root Beer is celebrating its 85th anniversary on Wednesday, June 20th.

Tulsa's oldest hamburger stand which has been at 38th and Peoria since 1933 is offering hamburgers for just 85-cents each from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On 6 In The Morning, Rick Bilby, owner of Weber's Root Beer stopped by and showed how to make a tasty root beer float.